After being crowned as ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024, India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he was deeply honoured on being conferred with the award, a feeling which he said is truly special. Bumrah claims the award after a sensational 2024 saw him take 71 wickets in 13 matches in both home and away conditions at a staggering average of just 14.92, including winning Player of the Series award in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. Bumrah, 31, also becomes the first Indian cricketer since Virat Kohli to win the prestigious honour, who won the coveted trophy in 2018.

“I am deeply honored to receive the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award. Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart, and to be recognized on this platform is truly special. This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day. Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish, and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special,” said Bumrah in an ICC statement on Monday.

There was more cheer for India as vice-captain Smriti Mandhana won her first ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award since 2018 after 2024 saw her amass 747 runs at an average of 57.46, including hitting four centuries – the most by any women’s batter in a calendar year.

“It’s been an absolute honour to win the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award for 2024. I remember how special it was to have won this award in 2018 for the first time. It had fuelled my ambition to do well for my country. And now, having won the award for the second time it will motivate me even more to strive for excellence. It is an immense joy and a matter of pride to represent my country at the highest level and it makes me happy to play a role in helping the team succeed. I want to dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches and family who have been my absolute pillars of support,” stated Smriti.

Afghanistan’s seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award after amassing 417 runs at an average of 52.12, while picking 17 wickets at 20.47.

“I am very proud to have been named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year after a memorable year. It is an honour that I cherish both as an individual and as part of a talented Afghanistan team. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, support staff and fans for their support and prayers. It is thanks to these that I have been able to win this award,” he said.

On Tuesday, the ICC will announce winners of two top honours in its awards list – the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy given to ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy awarded to ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.