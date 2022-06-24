Betul: A groom in Madhya Pradesh chose a bulldozer for his marriage procession.

Two family members also accompanied the groom, Ankush Jaiswal, on the bulldozer during the wedding procession in Jhallar village under Bhainsdehi tehsil of Betul district.

Jaiswal, a civil engineer by profession, said he had been working with construction-related machines, including bulldozers, every day as part of his job.

“Therefore, a thought came to my mind that I should use such equipment as part of my wedding to make it a memorable event, Jaiswal said.

The loader bucket of the bulldozer was decorated appropriately for the occasion, he said.

“I sat comfortably on it during the marriage procession,” Jaiswal said.