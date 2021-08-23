Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

BSF troops open fire after noticing suspected drone movement along IB in Jammu

loc

Jammu: The Border Security Force personnel on Monday morning resorted to heavy firing with Light Machine Gun after a suspected drone movement was noticed along the International Border in Arnia sector.

In a statement, BSF said that today morning, at about 05:30 AM, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky was observed by forward troops in Arnia sector near along the IB.

 

“Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rounds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pakistan side,” the statement reads.

The statement reads that the area was now being searched with the help of police—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
India logs 25,072 fresh Covid-19 cases, 389 deaths in 24 hours
svg%3E
Next
OIC supports dialogue in Afghanistan; asks Taliban to respect ‘international humanitarian law’
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor