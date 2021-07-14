BSF personnel open fire at flying object spotted near border in Jammu

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at a flying object after they spotted it near the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Wednesday.

On the intervening night of July 13 and 14, a blinking red light was observed by the troops in the Arnia sector at a height of 200 metres on their own side, the official said in a statement.

“The troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light due to which it returned. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far,” he added.

On July 2, a quadcopter from Pakistan tried to enter the Indian territory along the international border from Arnia sector but retreated after it was fired at by the personnel of the BSF.