Jammu and kashmir
BSF man shoots self dead in Pulwama

Representational picture

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) man shot himself dead with his service rifle in Koil area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

“The deceased was identified as Prem Prakash. He was posted with 33 battalion,” news agency KNO reported quoting officials.

 

Soon after Kumar shot himself with his service rifle, his colleagues, the report added, shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Investigation in this regard has been taken up, the report said.


