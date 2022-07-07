Border Security Force has invited applications to fill up 110 Sub-Inspector and Constable Posts.

The candidates must apply online on or before July 12.

Out of the total 110 posts, 22 vacancies are reserved for the post of SI while 88 posts are for constable.

Application fee:

Candidates to pay Rs 2001 (Rupees two hundred only) for Group B and Rs 100 (Rupees One hundred) only for Group-‘C Posts as examination fee. However, Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Age limits:

The age limit to apply for the post of Sub Inspector is 30 years & for Constable is between 18 to 25 years.

Salary:

The selected candidates will be drawing a salary of between Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 for the posts of SI while those who get selected for the posts of constable will get between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 as per the 7th CPC.

How to apply

The application by the candidates must be submitted through ONLINE mode only No other mode for submission of application will be accepted. The facility for submission of online applications will be opened on the BSF, website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in w.e.f 13.06.2022 at 00:01 AM and will be closed on 12.07.2022 at11:59 PM.