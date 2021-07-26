Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
BS Yediyurappa resigns Karnataka CM

Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation at the end of his speech at the celebrations of his government completing two years.

A teary-eyed BS Yediyurappa said he would submit his resignation to Governor Tawarchand Gehlot post-lunch. Even as his voice choked up, BS Yediyurappa said he wasn’t bidding farewell in sadness but thanked Bharatiya Janata Party’s leadership for the opportunity.

 

“I have decided that I will resign from the post of Karnataka’s Chief Minister. I am going but not out of sadness. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I appeal that all of us should work together to build the party,” BS Yediyurappa said while announcing his resignation from the dais.


