BS Yediyurappa resigns Karnataka CM

Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his resignation at the end of his speech at the celebrations of his government completing two years.

A teary-eyed BS Yediyurappa said he would submit his resignation to Governor Tawarchand Gehlot post-lunch. Even as his voice choked up, BS Yediyurappa said he wasn’t bidding farewell in sadness but thanked Bharatiya Janata Party’s leadership for the opportunity.

“I have decided that I will resign from the post of Karnataka’s Chief Minister. I am going but not out of sadness. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I appeal that all of us should work together to build the party,” BS Yediyurappa said while announcing his resignation from the dais.