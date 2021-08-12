Brother arrested for allegedly ‘raping’ sister in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly raping his younger sister in Watrina area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reliable sources said that a 23 years old girl registered a written complaint at Police Station Bandipora alleging that her brother was constantly raping her from last many years.

According to sources, the girl name (withheld) approached Bandipora Police on August 12 after she told about the incident. Taking cognizance immediately, police have booked the accused under FIR number 134 of 2021 under section 376 of IPC at Police station Bandipora.

They said that further investigation has been set into motion. (KDC)