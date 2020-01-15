Lead Stories
Broadband internet services to be restored soon!
Srinagar, Jan 14: Decks have been cleared for the restoration of broadband internet services in Kashmir.
J&K administration is likely to restore broadband internet in a phased manner soon. Sources said the administration would submit a report in the Supreme Court expressing willingness to restore broadband services after Republic Day.
A top official said J&K Home Department’s is preparing a report based on feedback from various security and intelligence agencies. Officials from Ministry of Home Affairs would also review the report before it will be placed before the Apex Court.
“Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu-led administration has received reports from officials of security agencies along with district administrations. Almost all have given their positive feedback about restoration of broadband internet in Kashmir. MHA would review the security situation in Kashmir and the impact of restoring internet services in the valley,” he said.
An official privy to compiling the report said Union Territory administration wants restoration of internet services in a phased manner starting from central Kashmir (Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal districts) followed by north Kashmir (Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora districts) and then south Kashmir (Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
The official said the government will wait for Apex Court directives and accordingly restore internet as needed. “If Supreme Court orders restoration of internet before January 26 then we have to obey its directives and restore services immediately,” he said.
Officials are however wary about restored mobile net for a time being. “Mobile internet is unlikely to be restored in Kashmir soon,” he said.
J&K administration has decided to review of all the issues in the wake of the Apex Court’s directives. This has rekindled a ray of hope to Kashmir they may access the internet services after five months.
Last week, the Supreme Court said access to internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the J&K administration to review all orders imposing curbs in the new Union Territory.
A five bench judge headed by Justice N V Ramana asked J&K administration to restore internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational places.
Internet services were snapped across Kashmir on August 5 when Centre abrogated Article 370 and downgraded Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
11 killed in Kashmir avalanches
Srinagar, Jan 14: Four army soldiers, a BSF constable and six civilians were killed in multiple avalanches across Kashmir.
An army party was hit by an avalanche in the Machhil sector close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday night in which five army men were trapped under the snow. Rescue parties immediately reached the spot and an operation was started.
“We took out all the five army men buried under the snow while four of them succumbed,” Shriram Ambarker, SP, Kupwara said.
Similarly, a Border Security Force (BSF) constable was killed after an avalanche hit the force’s deployment on the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector on Monday evening, the paramilitary force said on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 8.30 p.m. after which a search and rescue operation was launched, the BSF said.
Six out of seven BSF personnel deployed in the area were safely rescued but one constable was trapped and he could not be revived despite efforts, said the BSF.
Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Paswal said that nine civilians were trapped in Ganderbal avalanche in which five of them succumbed and four were rescued. While two dead bodies were found on Monday night while as three of them were found on Tuesday.
The deceased civilians have been identified as Mohammad Sadiq, Showkhat Ahmad, Ishtiiyaq Ahmad, Dawood Ahmad and Mohammad Akhbar Bhat.
Meanwhile, in another incident four members of a family were injured after avalanche hit Purana Tulail (PTL) area of Gurez sector on Monday evening. An official said that one of the injured persons succumbed to his injuries today morning. The deceased was identified as Abdul Rehman Lone of PTL.
He said that the injured were identified as Fatima, Nazir Ahmad and Fatima. They were being treated at a health facility in PTL.
Three residential houses and a cowshed were partially damaged in Bhat Mohalla area of Bagtore after minor avalanche hit the village yesterday, local sources said.
In another incident, three residential houses and a cowshed were damaged in Korakbal area of Gurez last night while in another incident two residential houses were partially damaged and six shops were completely damaged in Baduaab area of Tulail today morning.
In Ladakh region, Indian Army rescued stranded ‘Chadar’ trek tourists on Tuesday. “Multiple search and rescue columns of the Fire and Fury Corps were launched to rescue a group of tourists who were stranded in bad weather while undertaking the annual ‘Chadar Trek on the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh,” the force said.
Responding swiftly to request received from the Union Territory administration, columns were launched from two directions to reach the tourists who were stuck at Niraq village along the Zanskar River.
Helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps were also pressed into service for the purpose.
Despite the inclement weather and narrow valleys of the Zanskar river, Army helicopters managed to land at a makeshift helipad in Niraq and inducted a column of Army personnel to coordinate the rescue operations.
Six tourists who were suffering from effects of frostbite and High Altitude Pulmonary Odema (HAPO) were evacuated by the helicopters to the Army medical facility in Leh.
“An Army Medical Officer was also inducted to provide immediate medical aid to the tourists. Medicines, emergency rations and warm clothing was also inducted by the helicopters,” said the force.
The Chadar Trek is an annual winter event in Ladakh popular among tourists wherein the trek is undertaken on the frozen Zanskar river over a period of four to five days, with staging halts in between.
Admin caught napping: Snow throws life out of gear in Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 14: For the second day, life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir with many areas remaining cut-off due to the snow, on Tuesday.
Electricity and water supply system has been badly affected as authorities failed to restore the essential services particularly in the countryside and far-flung areas of the valley.
Weather in Kashmir improved on Tuesday as bright sun appeared after two days of snowfall. However, it brought no relief to the people as snow clearance work is yet to take off in many areas of north, central and south Kashmir parts.
People preferred to stay indoors in many areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, and Handwara as heavy snow has blocked all roads and alleys.
Residents of Kupwara said dozens of villages were cut-off as the administration didn’t clear the snow from the roads. Villages connecting Kupwara town to Chowikbal and Lolab are currently inaccessible as administration has not cleared the snow from the roads.
“There is around five feet snow in Kupwara district. Villages including Trehgam, Kralpora, Panzgam, Krusan, and Hyhama are completely cut-off from the town. Though some JCBs were pressed into service, yet all the efforts of administration did not yield results,” said Firdous Ahmad a resident of Kupwara.
Similarly the situation in Baramulla district is no different where roads in are blocked since Monday.
Mohammad Shafi a resident of Nihalpora in Pattan block said authorities haven’t cleared the snow from the important road connecting national highway.
“People are suffering without water and electricity. People can’t move out of their homes to buy essentials because of heavy snow accumulation on the roads,” he said.
Many areas including Safa Kadal, Saraf Kadal, Bohri Kadal, MA road, Hari Singh High Street and Hazoori Bagh were waterlogged as snow started melting on Tuesday.
“We are using salt so that snow melts quickly. Further the areas where streets are blocked are also being cleared by our men,” one of the officials said.
In Central Kashmir’ Budgam and Ganderbal districts, people complained of power outages and water scarcity. “We are without water supply for the last two days now. No clearance work has begun in these villages and people are suffering immensely,” Iqbal Ahmad a resident of Shopian said.
Meanwhile, National Highway remained blocked for traffic on third consecutive day.
An official of the Traffic Control Room said traffic was suspended from both the sides of the highway due to the fresh snowfall and rains in Qazigund area.
“The condition of road is very slippery due to the fresh snowfall at Qazigund,” he said.
Another official from the Traffic Control Room Ramban informed that around 452 vehicles are stranded between Ramban to Udhampur.
“Currently the road is being cleared at Digdol, Monkey Mode, Iron stand where landslides occurred yesterday. We are hoping that the traffic will resume tomorrow,” he said.
Flight operation on Srinagar Airport was hit in the morning due to the slippery condition on the runway. “Flight operations resumed in the afternoon,” an official said.
The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains and snowfall in Kashmir for the next 24 hours. Qazigund and Pahalgam in south Kashmir received 9.4mm and 10.6mm rainfall on Tuesday. Banihal and Batote in Jammu division recorded 8.0 and 8.8 mm rainfall respectively.
Gulmarg till Monday night recorded 68.8 centimeters of snowfall. Kupwara, Pahalgam and Srinagar recorded 50, 40.5 and 3.3 centimeters of snowfall respectively. Pahalgam resort was the coldest place with temperature plummeting to minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.
SMC polls:Qadri defeats BJP’s Arif Raja to become Dy Mayor
Srinagar, Jan 14: BJP suffered a major setback after independent corporator Parvez Ahmad Qadri defeated its candidate by nine votes to become the deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Four candidates were in a fray for the deputy mayor’s post including Parvez Ahmad Qadri, Nakul Matto, Arif Raja and Syed Mohammad Hussain.
Qadri got 33 out of 65 votes polled in the elections that were held on Monday. Arif Raja of BJP got 24 votes while congress Candidate Nakul Matto got seven votes. Another independent candidate Syed Mohammad Hussain could manage only one vote.
The elections had been necessitated after 47 corporators passed no-confidence motion against the former Mayor Sheikh Imran.
“I won the election for Deputy Mayor by nine votes. I took over the charge on the same day. My sole aim is to serve the people of Srinagar. If people are facing any difficulty, they can reach me anytime. I will always be available for them,” Qadri told The Kashmir Monitor.
On December 24, former deputy mayor of SMC Sheikh Imran resigned day after more than 47 corporators moved no-confidence motion against him.
Imran was under detention along with several other political leaders since August 5 when Centre scrapped Article 370 and downgraded the state into two union territories. However, he was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau, soon after he was removed as deputy mayor.
Imran had become deputy mayor with the support of Congress in 2018. Later, Imran joined Sajad Lone led People’s Conference. SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu is also a member of People’s Conference.