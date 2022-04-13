Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up 302 vacancies for Multi-Skilled Workers.

Candidates can apply online by logging into bro.gov.in.

Here are the complete details for BRO Recruitment 2022.

1. Position: Multi Skilled Worker

2. No of Post: 302

3. Educational and Other Qualification:

A) Multi Skilled Worker Mason –

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent ;

(ii) Possessing certificate of Building construction/Bricks Mason from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training OR Passed Certificate Class II for Mason as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from the office of Records / Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

(iii) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organisation.

(iv) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.

(v) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines

B) Multi Skilled Worker Nursing Assistant –

(a) (i) 12 class pass with Biology from a recognized Board.

(ii) One-year certificate course in Nursing or Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) certificate or any other equivalent or higher qualification in the field of Nursing or Pharmacy from recognized institutions. Or

(iii) Passed Class II Course for Nursing Assistant from Armed Forces Medical Services or General Reserve Engineer Force Training School.

(b) Should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organisation.

(c) Should qualify physical tests as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.

(d) Should meet physical and medical standards as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.

4. Pay Scale:

(a) Multi Skilled Worker Mason: Pay Level 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900)

(b) Multi Skilled Worker Nursing Assistant: Pay Level 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900)

Age Limit

18 – 27 years

General Instructions:

(a) Only Male candidates need to apply. Female candidates need not apply.

(b) A candidate must be either:-

(i) a citizen of India, OR

(ii) a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

(c) Centre for Physical Efficiency Test & Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test – All tests would be conducted at GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune – 411015. However, in case of any administrative constraints, the tests may be held in a decentralized manner and candidates would be allocated a center close to the place of their residence as per the address in the application form (discretion of the department would be final for allotment of the center).

(d) All applications quoting the Advertisement No, date, and post applied for should be submitted to Commandant, GREF CENTRE, Dighi Camp, Pune – 411 015 through Registered post along with acknowledgment.

(e) Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the entire requirement such as physical standards, Medical standards, educational/technical criteria, experience, age, and other requisite essential criteria for the particular post before filling the application form.

(f) The candidates should have the requisite educational/technical qualifications and other requisite essential eligibility criteria for specified trade from recognized university/institute for Central Govt. jobs AS ON THE CLOSING DATE OF SUBMISSION OF THE APPLICATION. Those awaiting results of the final examination need not apply. Commandant, GREF Centre may reject the candidature of the candidates at any stage of the recruitment process in case the candidate is not fulfilling the requisite criteria and if appointed, such candidates are liable to be terminated/ removed from service summarily.

(g) Candidate should apply in the prescribed format only and must sign at the prescribed places. The application should be on good quality A4 size bond (75 GSM) paper using one side only. News Paper cutting should not be used as an application.

1. The candidates purchasing printed applications from the market should ensure that it conforms to the prescribed format published in the Employment News. The candidates can also make a photocopy of the application format as given in the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and then fill in the details.

2. They can also download the application format from the website of www.bro.gov.in. The candidates should send their applications timely and should reach the GREF Centre before the closing date specified in the advertisement. Commandant GREF CENTRE will not be responsible for any postal delay/wrong delivery of the application etc.

(h) Candidates should note that only the date of birth as recorded in the 10th Class/High School examination certificates on the date of submission of applications will only be accepted. Mark Sheets In Place Of Certificates Will Not Be Accepted As Proof Of Date Of Birth.

(j) Serving defence personnel likely to be released from service within one year from the closing date can also apply against Ex-servicemen vacancies.

Documents Required:

(a) Call letter.

(b) Aadhaar Card or Any other photo Identity Proof.

(c) Educational qualification certificate/Tech/Driving Licence etc.

(d) Caste Certificate.

(e) Experience Certificate if applicable.

(f) Income & Assets certificate to be produced by EWS for the latest fiscal year.

(g) All other requisite certificates (Documents required for proof for according weightage marks).

(h) Domicile/Nativity Certificate/Proof of residence issued by the competent authority. Gorkhas of Indian domicile, will produce a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

(i) Attestation form duly filled correctly.

Selection Process for BRO Recruitment 2022

(a) ISSUE OF CALL LETTERS: Guidelines that will be adopted for the Numbers of call letters to be issued against No. of vacancies advertised will be as under:-

(i) Minimum 10 times the vacancy advertised in each category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/UR).

(ii) If the numbers of applications received are more than 10 times the advertised vacancies, for each post, a cut-off percentage in Essential Qualification applicable to the post for each category will be derived to ensure the availability of a minimum of 10 times candidates for each vacancy in each caste category.

1. Therefore, no representation will be entertained against this issue at any stage with reference to the cut-off percentage/ number of candidates called for further recruitment process for any category. The cut-off percentage will be decided purely based on the number of applications received and to ensure that minimum 10 times of the number of posts is called against each vacancy in the respective category. The decision of the Commandant, GREF Centre would be final & binding.’

(b) The selection is made strictly as per merit as per availability of vacancies; on the basis of marks in the written exam and qualifying in the Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test as applicable to the particular trades.

(c) The dates for Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Practical Test (Trade Test) will be decided by Commandant, GREF Centre, Pune.

(d) On the day of reporting for the trade test, checking of essential original documents of the candidates will be carried out by Gazetted Officer of Recruitment Centre. Candidates who are in possession of documents as per Advt No 01/2022 given at Para 7 above, will only be allowed to go through further tests.

(e) Written Exam. The question paper will be answered in blue/black ballpoint pen only. No work in pencil is allowed. Any disclosure of identity on the answer sheet will render the candidate disqualified. The syllabus for the written examination will generally be in conformity with the educational standards and/or technical and other requisite essential qualifications prescribed for the posts.

1. The questions will be of objective type or subjective type or objective and subjective both as per the syllabus mentioned in Para 24 and those subjects covered as part of minimum educational/technical qualification for the post. The question paper will be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi and the duration of the examination may vary from 1hrs to 3hrs depending upon the trade. The objective type Questions will be OMR-based and subjective questions have to be answered in the answer sheet.

(f) Minimum passing marks for UR, EWSs & OBC category is 50% and for SC & ST category is 40%.

(g) Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates will undergo physical efficiency test based on the call letter issued and candidates who qualify in the physical test will only be allowed to attend the further practical test as applicable to the post.

(h) Practical / Trade Test. Candidates will undergo a Practical / Trade test wherever applicable and those who qualify in the Practical / Trade Test will only be considered for the final merit list based on marks in the written exam.

(j) Age + Experience: The last date for reckoning age and experience should be the closing date of the receipt of application for main land states (Not the dates of receipt of application from NE states etc).

(k) Any provisional certificate involved should not be older than five years at the time of closing date of respective region.

(l) Result of provisionally selected candidates at various stages of recruitment will be displayed in www.bro.gov.in subsequently followed by post to provisionally selected candidates to report to GREF Centre, Pune-15 for further recruitment process.

(m) The appointment of selected candidates after various stages of recruitment is subject to his passing requisite Medical Examination. Medical Test would be conducted by the Panel of Medical Officers of GREF/Army only. However, one appeal is allowed against the decision of Medical Officer. Holding of medical examination does not confer any right of the candidate for appointment. The appointment is subject to fitness in medical examination and production of all requisite documents in original (i.e educational qualification certificate with mark sheet, technical qualification certificate, caste certificate and domicile/residential certificate issued by appropriate competent authority i.e. not below the rank of Tehsildar) and any other documents which were required for the post.

(n) Detailed documentation check of provisionally selected candidates will be carried out by Recruiting Wing, GREF Centre, Pune.

(o) Only medically fit candidates will be inducted. (p) The candidate is responsible for the delay in induction, on account of non production of valid essential documents during final check.

(q) Medical Standards. Every recruit must be sufficiently intelligent, be free from various instability and be in possession of sound health. He shall have no constitutional or acquired disability as may in the opinion of the Recruiting Medical Officer render him unfit for duties in the Force particularly at high altitude. He must be free from Colour blindness.

(r) Candidates belonging to Western Himalayan region (area of South and West of the interstate border between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and North and East road of Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Garh Shankar, Ropar and Chandigarh) will produce domicile certificate from competent civil authority (Tehsildar/Magistrate) and ATTACH WITH THEIR APPLICATIONS. PRODUCING OF CERTIFICATE BEFORE MEDICAL EXAMINATION WILL NOT BE ENTERTAINED.

How to Apply BRO Recruitment 2022 at bro.gov.in?

1. Closing date of application i.e. 45 days from date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

2. Candidates are advised to post the application well before the closing date so as to reach gref centre, dighi camp pune 411015 before the closing date. Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted under any circumstances. Department will not be responsible for postal delays.