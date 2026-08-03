Brief Rain Showers Likely in J&K Till August 7: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Monday forecast widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next several days, warning of heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas, particularly in the Jammu division.

Director Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that August 3 and 4 are likely to witness light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, especially during the afternoon, evening and early morning hours, with the possibility of heavy rain, brief intense showers and torrential rainfall in a few districts.

He said the weather is expected to remain active from August 5 to 7, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, while a few locations may experience brief spells of intense rainfall.

From August 8 to 10, Dr. Ahmad said scattered places are likely to receive light rain and thundershowers, with isolated intense showers at a few locations.

Issuing an advisory, the MeT Director warned that heavy rain and brief intense showers are likely over a few districts of the Jammu division on August 3 and 4.

He further cautioned that torrential rain and intense showers may trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas during the next five days, advising people, especially those living in hilly and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert and follow official advisories.