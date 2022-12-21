Fans couldn’t get over the FIFA World Cup’s pervasive fashion even after it was done. Particularly the glimpses of the last game, which had Messi of Argentina and Mbappe of France battling it out to the very end. Until Argentina prevailed on penalties, the high-stakes match kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This excitement was also on display when a couple in Kerala got married while wearing Messi and Mbappe team shirts.

The pair, known as Sachin R and R Athira, cheered for opposing teams in the championship game. While Sachin was a supporter of Messi, his future spouse was a fan of France and Mbappe.

The couple wed in Kochi, Kerala.

Over his wedding attire, Sachin wore Messi’s shirt with the number 10, and Athira wore Mbappe’s jersey with the same number.