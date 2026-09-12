BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Xi discuss border peace, trade 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with the two leaders reviewing the progress in India-China relations and stressing the importance of a strategic and long-term approach to bilateral ties.

The meeting focused on several key areas of engagement, including the border issue, trade and economic relations, people-to-people contacts and cooperation on regional and global matters.

The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that India and China should view their relationship from a long-term strategic perspective and ensure that differences do not turn into disputes.

Modi stressed that the relationship should be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Peace and tranquillity along the border remained an important part of the discussions. Modi underlined that a peaceful border is essential for the continued development of India-China relations and called for adherence to existing agreements and understandings on border-related matters.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question. They agreed that the process should take into account the broader political perspective of bilateral relations as well as the long-term interests of the people of both countries.

Economic and trade ties also figured in the meeting. The leaders stressed the need to address concerns on both sides, including the structural trade imbalance and supply-chain issues. They also called for meaningful and predictable market access to strengthen economic engagement.

The two sides further discussed people-to-people relations and agreed on the need to promote greater cultural exchanges, business links and mobility between India and China.

Modi and Xi also exchanged views on regional and global developments and agreed that the two countries should continue to expand areas of common ground while working together to address shared challenges.

The Prime Minister appreciated China’s support for India’s BRICS chairship and its contribution to the success of the summit.

The meeting was part of Modi’s series of bilateral engagements with leaders attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and comes as India and China seek to maintain the positive momentum in their ties while managing differences.

Modi, UAE leadership review strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and reviewed the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the partnership, which covers political, cultural, commercial, energy and people-to-people ties. They recalled the recent high-level visits between the two countries, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India in January 2026 and Modi’s visit to the UAE in May.

Modi appreciated the UAE’s active and constructive participation in BRICS under India’s chairship. The leaders welcomed the positive outcomes achieved during India’s chairship and agreed to continue working closely through the grouping.

They also noted progress in bilateral cooperation across several sectors. The leaders welcomed the announcement by the UAE’s International Holding Company to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, described as India’s largest integrated aluminium investment.

The project is expected to strengthen Odisha’s position as a major global aluminium manufacturing hub.

The leaders also discussed the potential role of L’Imad, the UAE’s newest sovereign investment fund, in further expanding bilateral economic cooperation. Opportunities in defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation were also discussed.