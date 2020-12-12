Brick kilns within 8 km radius of Srinagar Airport to be closed; DC asked to submit ATR

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday called for closure of brick kilns operating within the radius of 8 kilometre distance from Srinagar International Airport.

He said this while chairing a meeting of officers to take review of the implementation of High Court instructions.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, SP Budgam, Commandant CISF Srinagar, Commandant 35 Bn, SM Operation AAI and JE Operation AAI.

At the outset, DC Budgam was given instructions to ensure closure of unregistered brick kilns operating within the aerodrome area.

He stressed on the strict implementation of High Court orders, and instructed DC Budgam to conduct survey besides submit the action taken report.

He emphasized on the implementation of Brick kills closure orders while as Director FCS&CA was directed to ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation of the affected brick kiln owners at identified 1200-kanal Wullar site.

Director, AAI was directed to submit point wise action taken report of all concerned directions.