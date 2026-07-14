‘Bribery offer’: BJP serves defamation notice to Omar

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir unit, has served a legal notice on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding withdrawal of his alleged remarks accusing the party of attempting to lure National Conference MLAs with money and ministerial positions.

The notice seeks an unconditional public apology within seven days and warns of civil and criminal proceedings, including a ₹100-crore defamation suit, in case of non-compliance.

According to the legal notice, Advocate Parimoksh Seth, acting on the instructions of BJP Jammu and Kashmir through Rajya Sabha MP and J&K BJP President Sat Paul Sharma, has issued the notice to the Chief Minister.

The notice states that during a political convention in Srinagar on July 11, Omar Abdullah allegedly claimed that BJP leaders had approached some National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region with offers of ₹20–30 crore, ministerial berths, and restoration of statehood in exchange for switching allegiance to the BJP.

It further states that Omar Abdullah also alleged that a senior BJP functionary, who is also a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court of India, was involved in making such offers. The BJP, in the notice, described the allegations as “false, baseless, malicious and defamatory,” asserting that they were made without any evidence and had caused serious damage to the party’s reputation and public image. The notice says the BJP is the world’s largest political party and has been serving the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the allegations were intended to malign its image.

The BJP has demanded that Omar Abdullah withdraw the allegations in writing, issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, refrain from making or circulating any further defamatory statements, and immediately cease repeating such claims. The notice warns that failure to comply would compel the BJP to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings, including a ₹100-crore defamation claim, besides criminal action under the relevant provisions of law. The legal notice states that it has been issued without prejudice to all other legal rights and remedies available to the BJP.

The legal notice comes a day after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while addressing a National Conference workers’ convention in Srinagar on July 11, alleged that attempts were made to destabilize the elected government. CM Omar had claimed that certain National Conference MLAs from the Jammu region were allegedly approached with offers ranging between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore, ministerial berths, and assurances of statehood restoration in an effort to persuade them to switch sides. The BJP has strongly denied the allegations and termed them defamatory and politically motivated. (JKNS)