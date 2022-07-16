Srinagar: Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd (Group) PAN India no. 3 dealers today unveiled an all-new feature-packed hot and techy avatar of the country’s most loved compact SUV – Brezza.

The chief guest for the occasion was Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai (JK Bank President C&B operations Kashmir Div), Riyaz Ahmad Wani (JK Bank Head Cluster-1 Srinagar), Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Managing Director and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo of Jamkash Vehicleades (Kmr) Pvt Ltd. in presence of officials of J&K Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, PNB and All GMs, DGMs staff members and large gathering of customers.



Speaking at the launch of All New Hot and Techy Brezza, Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, Managing Director and CEO Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd said, the vehicle was long overdue and now “Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance, and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India. The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7, 50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles. Brezza has very well captured the imagination of customers who are looking for a stylish SUV to match their personality. With the objective of extending “Joy of Mobility” to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the “All New Hot and Techy Brezza” with an energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All New Brezza and it will be a blockbuster once again.”

They also said that 75% of the market share of Maruti Suzuki vehicles in Kashmir Valley is dominated by Jamkash Vehicleades (Kashmir) Pvt Ltd.