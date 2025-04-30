Breathing Spaces

In modern cities, the presence of trees is an essential aspect of urban health and sustainability, apart from beautification. With rising levels of air pollution, increased surface temperatures, and expanding concrete landscapes, urban areas are in desperate need of natural buffers that can help maintain ecological balance. Trees fulfil that role, offering multiple layers of benefit to both the environment and the people living within it. They contribute in subtle but powerful ways that go beyond what is often acknowledged. Air pollution remains a growing concern in many urban centres, including those in Jammu and Kashmir. Data from the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board shows that, from April 2024 onwards, air quality has steadily deteriorated in several regions. While the average AQI for many districts hovered in the “moderate” range, certain periods saw spikes that brought air quality dangerously close to the “very poor” category. The Kashmir division consistently recorded higher AQI levels than Jammu, with peak values like 150 in May 2024, well above the safe threshold. These numbers are more than just statistics—they reflect the worsening living conditions and rising health risks for local populations. Trees serve as a natural defence against this environmental decline. They have the ability to absorb airborne pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter. By trapping dust and filtering gases, they purify the air and reduce respiratory risks for city dwellers. In densely populated areas like Srinagar, where pollution from vehicles, construction, and heating systems is common, this function becomes even more critical. In response to these challenges, the Department of Floriculture has initiated an ambitious project to plant 15,000 perennial trees across Srinagar. This campaign, according to Director Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather, targets the city’s iconic parks and gardens, which have suffered due to pollution and age-related decline in plant health. By focusing on long-living species that require minimal intervention after planting, the department aims to create lasting urban forests that can support ecological stability over decades. The importance of trees extends to the regulation of water and soil. In cities, impermeable surfaces like roads and pavements prevent water from seeping into the ground, often resulting in runoff and flash floods. Tree roots not only absorb excess water, but also stabilise the soil, reducing the chances of erosion and infrastructure damage. This role becomes vital during heavy rains, where even a small patch of urban forest can delay runoff and decrease pressure on drainage systems. Carbon sequestration is another critical function. Trees absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, storing it in their biomass and helping to slow the pace of climate change. Given the mounting global concerns around rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns, every effort to increase tree cover contributes to a broader, global response to environmental threats. Trees also help regulate temperature. Urban heat islands—pockets of intense heat caused by the absorption of sunlight by asphalt and buildings—are moderated by the shade and moisture trees provide. This can lead to cooler neighbourhoods, reduced energy use, and more comfortable outdoor spaces during the summer months.