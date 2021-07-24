Breather after a long time; only single-digit Covid cases at CD hospital

Srinagar, Jul 24: For the first time this year so far, the Covid-19 active positive cases have come down to just 1,319 in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, figures reveal.

In the second wave peak in May, active cases in J&K were over 50,000 but now cases have come down to just 1,319 among them around 791 are from Kashmir and 528 are from Jammu.

Furthermore, around 99 percent beds designated for Covid patients are vacant in J&K as just 148 Covid positive patients are hospitalised.

“Out of 148 hospitalised patients, 100 are in Kashmir and just 48 are in Jammu and 5628 beds designated for Covid patients are vacant,” figures available with the KNO suggest.

Leading Pulmonologist and head of department at Chest Disease hospital Dr Naveed Nazir on Saturday said that first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the number of Covid positive patients admitted at chest disease hospital are below 10.

He said that even at places where 3rd or 4th wave is going on, the number of hospital admission and mortality are low because of vaccination.

“For the first time in 18 months no of Covid patients admitted in CD has reduced to single digit number. Let’s keep it as such and follow SoPs. Even in places where 3rd or 4th wave is on the no of cases might be high but hospital admission and mortality are low courtesy VACCINATION,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Saturday witnessed only 63 fresh positive cases.

As per news agency Kashmir News Observer, no death was reported in last 24 hours and death toll stands at 4,374 and 88 fresh positive cases reported on Saturday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 320,491.

Of the exact number of 320,491 cases, 199,053 are from Kashmir division and 121,438 from Jammu division. Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that among 88 new cases, ­55 belong to Kashmir division while as 33 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 199,053 including 196,026 recoveries and 2,236 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 121,438 including 118,772 recoveries and 2,138 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,319 including 791 from Kashmir division and 528 from Jammu division.

With 179 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 314,798 which is 98.23 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 27 from Srinagar, 00 from Baramulla, 05 from Budgam, 02 from Pulwama, 04 from Kupwara, 03 from Anantnag, 02 from Bandipora, 07 from Ganderbal, 04 from Kulgam and 01 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 33 from Jammu division include 05 from Jammu, 01 from Udhampur, 04 from Rajouri, 11 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 00 from Samba, 04 from Kishtwar, 01 from Poonch, 04 from Ramban and 03 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.