In a stunning turn of events, a major prostitution racket has been dismantled by local law enforcement, following a tip-off from vigilant citizens. Five individuals, including three females and two males, were apprehended for their involvement in the illicit operation. The racket was reportedly being run from a rented building situated in the heart of Shan Mohalla, Nowgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, all locals of the area, were taken into custody after an extensive operation by Nowgam Police. Startlingly, one of the buildings used for the nefarious activities belongs to a local sarpanch, raising questions about the level of complicity and involvement in the illicit business.

The operation was initiated after citizens came forward with crucial information, shedding light on the unlawful activities occurring within the premises. Nowgam Police swiftly responded by launching a thorough investigation that led to the arrests. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR 131/2023) under sections 3, 4, and 8 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

Local residents expressed shock and dismay upon discovering the true nature of the building’s activities. Many voiced their appreciation for the police’s rapid response in apprehending the suspects and bringing an end to the immoral operation that was taking place right in their neighborhood.

The authorities are now working diligently to gather further evidence, ensuring that all individuals involved are brought to justice. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the inner workings of the prostitution racket and any potential connections that might have enabled its operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for continuous vigilance within communities and the crucial role that citizen cooperation plays in maintaining law and order. The Nowgam Police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating such illegal activities from the area and have urged residents to report any suspicious activities that could potentially harm the community.