Srinagar: Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday forecast rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the UT experienced dry weather.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department said, “From tonight, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle & higher reaches of J&K, less chance of rain in plains of Jammu.”

From November 2-4, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light rain/snowfall at isolated places.

Widespread light to moderate rain/snowfall on the middle & higher reaches is also likely from November 5-8, with no forecast of heavy snowfall till the 5th (forecast confidence up to 75 percent).

ADVERTISEMENT

During the above period there will be a fall in day temperature, she said.

Snowfall & low temperatures may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mughal Road, Sadnatop, etc.

Farmers have been advised to go for necessary pruning of trees and drain out excess water from orchards during rain.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.1 degrees, and Gulmarg 2.5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.9 degree, Kargil 3 and Leh minus 2.6 degree, while Jammu registered 16.8 degrees, Katra 14.2, Batote 8.1, Banihal 4, and Bhaderwah 5.3.