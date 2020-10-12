BoycottTanishq trends after jewellery brand shows Hindu-Muslim couple in new ad

In the latest outrage on social media, Tanishq, a popular jewellery brand, has been mired in a controversy following their newly released advertisement. The advertisement is on a Hindu-Muslim couple.

In the jewellery brand’s advertisement, a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have gone great lengths to make their Hindu daughter-in-law feel comfortable– by performing Hindu rituals.

And just like everything else, the cancel culture brigade has come together– they now want the jewellery brand to banned. Boycott Tanishq is now one of the top trends on Twitter.

The description of the Tanishq commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.

Tanishq has in recent years, rolled out television commercials to promote new jewellery designs often portraying the evolving facets of the modern Indian women. This, however, didn’t go well with many Indian audiences.

The #BoycottTanishq group took to Twitter to trend the hashtag as they outrage alleging that the ad promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiments.

Shame on Tanishq. Stop showing shit and propaganda disguised as advertisement. If u haven't the balls to show reality, please refrain from such moral platitudes #BoycottTanishq — মধুলিকা #Hindulivesmatter (@heartgoesboop) October 12, 2020

Why i see Hindu daughter in law everywhere….why dont you show Muslim daughter in law anywhere. Just Asking #BoycottTanishq — Ranzy Singh (@ranzysingh) October 12, 2020

Some, however, defended the idea behind the commercial and said that the commercial is only trying to promote harmony and doesn’t have any other intention behind it.

Am I the only one who doesn't see anything wrong in the Tanishq ad? What has this country come to? — John Doe (@DamnWeirdGuy) October 12, 2020

The backlash Tanishq ad and Surf Excel ad receives serves to prove that it's the Hindu Muslim harmony that these people have problem with. The ads had NOTHING to do with love jihad. — Aravind K N (@KnAravind) October 12, 2020

‘Love Jihad’ is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam by feigning love and marrying them. The commercial is a part of Tanishq’s current festive season’s collection ‘Ekatvam’.