BoycottNetflix trends as netizens slam ‘sexually explicit content’ and defaming of Hindu gods

Mumbai: Angry netizens have alleged that the new Telugu digital film, “Krishna And His Leela”, released on Netflix, hurts Hindu religious sentiments. The hashtag #BoycottNetflix has been trending on Twitter all of Monday, and Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati, who has presented the film, is also in the line of fire.

“A Telugu movie named ‘Krishna & His Leela’ has been released on #Netflix on 25th June where a protagonist named ‘Krishna’ is shown having many affairs, where 1 of his girlfriend has been named as ‘Radha’. Many sexually explicit scenes have been shown b/w them. #BoycottNetflix,” tweeted a user.

“@RanaDaggubati You should at least have a glimpse of that what you are producing!! What kind of impact it will have on people’s sentiments,, all what is happening in this entertainment industry is unbearable for people!! #BoycottNetflix #BoycottKrishnaAndHisLeela,” tweeted a user tagging.

“Netflix done it again, Web Series called “Krishna & His Leela” showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha. The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda. Why always insult our Gods?

Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic,” tweeted another user.

Another movie Bulbbul, released on Netflix on June 24 too is feeling the heat. In a short video clip of it that is going viral on Twitter, Binodini (played by Paoli Dam) seems to be reciting a Bengali poem based on Hindu goddess Radha and god Krishna, respectively, in a singsong voice serving as a monologue for the scene featuring Bulbbul (played by Tripti Dimri). The Hindi subtitles of the Bengali words in the poem include unsavoury words such as besharm and haramzada.

The use of two foul Hindi language words for a poem based on Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha has also stirred up a controversy on social media.

The outrage, veiled under the #BoycottNetflix hashtag, is now going rampant in India, attracting undue backlash against other OTT players such as Amazon Prime Video for its recent popular show Paatal Lok that shows Hindu sages devouring flesh — something that the Hindu community considers as a sin. The scene is short-lived and is only focused on the chunk of the Bengali poem where the characteristics of both Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna have been depicted.

“Rapes happening in our country. The total 30 % share goes to erotic webseries available in the country. This time #netflix has crossed limits. They promote webseries where hindu gods and goddesses are insulted. #BoycottNetflix should not just be a trend. It should be banned by Court,” demanded another user.

Over the past few days, netizens have also been enraged over the subtitles used for the Bengali folk song, “Kolonkini Radha”, used in the Netflix-released film, “Bulbbul”. People are complaining about the lines “Kanha haramzada” in the song and over a translated subtitle that goes “shameless hussy” while referring to Radha in the song, while demanding #BoycottNetflix.