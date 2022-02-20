

Srinagar: Srinagar District boxing championship organised by J&K Amateur Boxing Association, under J&K Sports Council was held in the Boxing ring of indoor Stadium Srinagar .

About 80 Amateur boxers in different weight and gender category participated in the championship. Championship was thrown open for participants by sports council authority J&K in Indoor Stadium.

Maqsood Khan Ahmad, Manger Indoor Stadium Srinagar distributed medals among winners in presence of Boxing coach Farooq Ahmad Khan and other Sports officials and sports personalities who were present at the even these included Inder Singh, Manoj, Mohd Ali ,Haroon Yunus , Tariq Ahmad andDr Tanveer Ahmad Khan.



Sports officer Indoor Stadium Srinagar central appreciated the participants ,coach Farooq Khan, sports officials and parents for making championship a big success.