Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer `KGF Chapter 2′ trailer has broken all previous records on the internet.

Hindi trailer of the movie has notched 42 million views in just 20 hours on YouTube. Kannada version of the movie has notched over 17 million views on YouTube. Trailers in Tamil, Telugu, and other languages are also breaking records

“Get ready for BOX-OFFICE TSUNAMI… TRAILER Duration: 2 minutes, 59 seconds,” tweeted Taran Adrash, movie critic.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release on April 14. Written and Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur

The movie marks the debut of Sanjay Dutt in the Kannada film industry. Besides Dutt and Yash, the movie has a huge star cast including Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj,

Sanjay Dutt plays Adheera. Raveena Tandon plays Ramika Sen, a politician. KGF will release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.