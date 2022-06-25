Border Roads Organisation has invited applications for different posts of Store Keeper Technical, Multi Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static), and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date of receipt of an application is July 11, 2022.

Total Vacancies: 876

Post name:

1. Store Keeper Technical

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)

All applications will be received centrally by GREF Centre, Pune

A list of eligible and non-eligible candidates for the issue of call letters will be prepared centrally at GREF Centre Pune.