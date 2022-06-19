SRINAGAR, JUNE 19: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has successfully conducted Common Entrance test for admission to B.Sc Nursing, B.Sc Para Medical and B.Sc Technology Courses-2022 today both at Jammu and Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 25,182 candidates had applied, of which, 23,470 appeared which works out to be 93.20%. The examination was conducted by BOPEE for the third consecutive year.

A total of 39 examination centres were designated in Jammu and Kashmir including 32 centres in Kashmir division and 07 in Jammu division. The Board ensured transparency and fairness during the conduct of whole examination process by equipping all the venues.

Adequate security arrangements were put in place at every examination centre. Chairman, Secretary, and Controller of Examinations, J&K BOPEE, visited and inspected the examination process in the designated venues.

The BOPEE has expressed gratitude to all Heads of the Institutions of Examination Centres, members of Monitoring Squad Security agencies and staff of GAD for ensuring smooth conduct of examination.