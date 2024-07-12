Boost growth, promote entrepreneurship: JKTPO’s e-commerce onboarding drive reaches Srinagar

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Continuing its efforts to promote local entrepreneurs, the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) along with the District Administration Srinagar and leading e-commerce players, today successfully organized an e-commerce onboarding drive at Banquet Hall Srinagar to boost economic growth and potential of the local entrepreneurs in the region.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat addressed the forum who was accompanied by the Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Dar.

The main aim of the drive was reaching out at the grassroots level to promote local products and aware entrepreneurs/artisans regarding the benefits of selling products on e-commerce platforms and to expand their operations in the global market. The drive is in line with the planned drives to be held across the UT for the onboarding of local products on the e-commerce platform.

The event witnessed the exciting and active participation of 200 participants including women entrepreneurs, retailers, artisans, exporters, growers, and FPO. The event highlighted the advantages of onboarding on e-commerce platforms and encouraged the participants to join the online marketplace.

During this day-long drive, 25 participants were registered on-spot free of cost from various sectors and the rest started the process of onboarding. The drive included detailed sessions by the experts on the benefits of selling products on e-commerce platforms.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the pivotal role of digital commerce in business growth during his welcome address. He provided insights into the e-commerce network and highlighted the numerous benefits of joining the platform.

The onboarding drive aligns with JKTPO’s commitment to supporting local exporters by providing diverse marketing platforms and forward linkages.

Earlier, representatives from JKTPO highlighted the importance of ODOP and DEH initiatives and the advantages of onboarding the products on the e-commerce platform.

Maqbool Shah from GeM gave a detailed presentation about the importance of GeM and its registration process on the GeM portal and facilitated the onboarding of the participants onto the GeM portal.

Rafi Ahmad Tramboo, State Tax Officer Srinagar, through a PowerPoint presentation briefed about the GST, its importance for doing any online business, and the registration process. Khalid Chesti STO, Abdul Rouf Shah STO, and Majeed ul Islam STO were also present on the occasion.

The highlight of the event was the one-on-one onboarding sessions, where sellers and partners were directly onboarded onto the GeM portal. This hands-on approach allowed participants to swiftly integrate into the marketplace.

The event showcased the commitment of JKTPO and District administration to empower local entrepreneurs and facilitate their entry into the global e-commerce landscape by providing a platform for small businesses to reach a global audience, this initiative aims to boost economic growth and create sustainable opportunities for the vibrant entrepreneurial community in Jammu and Kashmir