SRINAGAR: Two books viz. Alimte Irfan and Hospitals and Nursing Homes, a text book on planning, organisation and management authored by Dr. Syed Amin Tabish in Kashmiri and English languages respectively were released today during a function held at Auditorium of GMC Srinagar.

Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Talat Ahmad; Former VC IUST, Mushtaq Sidiquee; Principal GMC, Samia Rasheed who were present on the occasion also released two CDs “SukoonDiluk” and “MyoothZahar” a collection of Urdu as well as Kashmiri poetry written by Dr.Tabish and sung by renowned music composer and singer Kifayat Faheem and noted singer Shazia Bashir.

Speaking as a chief guest, VC, Kashmir University, Talat Ahmad termed Dr Tabish, a living encyclopedia who has contributed enormously in the field of medical science and literature.

He said that Dr Tabish has authored 14 books and has won around 16 national and international awards for his extraordinary work in the field.

VC further said that book in Kashmiri has covered around 13 number of renowned persons for their tremendous contribution in field of history, science, philosophy, sufi artists and other areas, while as the edition of Hospitals and Nursing Homes released during today’s function shall be very useful for the medical professionals.

Speaking at the event, former VC, IUST Mushtaq Sidiquee termed Dr Tabish as polymath, who has knowledge and understanding of different fields. He said that Dr Tabish is not only having a great hold on medical sciences but also the contemporary world.

Noted poet and writer, Inayat Gul threw light on the life and writings of Dr Tabish and said that he is a role model to many for his vast knowledge in the field of medical sciences. He added that Dr Tabish has brought many laurels including his lifetime APJ Abdul Kalam award to the Valley.

Stressing on promotion of Kashmiri language, Dr Syed Amin Tabish said that, “It is our identity which portrays our emotions and feelings in the best possible way.”

He said that everyone should rise to the responsibility and take stand for excellence in medical science.

On the occasion, Kifayat Faheem and Shazia Bashir who presented poetry of Dr.Tabish enthralled the audience with their performances.

The programme was moderated by Rasheed Nizami and Dr Zohra Hussain.

Among other dignitaries who were present on the occasion included Joint Director Information and PR Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Sidiquee, noted author Pr