Book Power

In an era dominated by digital distractions and fast-paced consumption of content, the timeless habit of reading books retains its significance—especially for children and the younger generation. While technology offers convenience, it often reduces attention spans and encourages superficial engagement with information. In contrast, books provide a space for reflection, depth and sustained intellectual effort. They slow down the pace of thought, allowing the mind to focus, absorb, and imagine in ways that digital content rarely permits. For young readers, books are foundational to developing language and communication skills. They are exposed to rich vocabulary, well-structured grammar and imaginative storytelling that sharpens their ability to express themselves with clarity and confidence. Unlike short videos or fleeting social media posts, books stimulate the brain to analyse, visualise, and retain information. This not only enhances academic performance but also cultivates creativity and cognitive strength necessary for real-world problem-solving. In this context, literary events like the ongoing Chinar Book Festival play a major role in reigniting the reading culture. The second edition of the festival underway at SKICC Srinagar has become a confluence of ideas, creativity, and cultural expression. It has attracted publishers, writers and students from across the country, showcasing a blend of traditional wisdom and modern narratives. Sessions on literature, history, and regional languages like Dogri, Kashmiri, and Urdu not only promote linguistic diversity but also reinforce cultural identity. Reading and such interactive sessions also plays a powerful role in emotional development. Through diverse characters and narratives, readers gain insight into different cultures, experiences, and human emotions. They learn empathy and develop the capacity to understand others—something increasingly important in a world that often feels divided. Books allow young minds to question, interpret, and form independent opinions, making them more resilient and thoughtful in the face of misinformation and digital overload. The Chinar festival’s emphasis on engaging children through dedicated sessions aimed at enhancing their reading and writing skills reflects an understanding of how crucial it is to instill a love for books at an early age. Events like these are more than celebrations of literature—they are statements of cultural confidence and collective aspiration. They reinforce the belief that amidst changing times, reading still holds the power to educate, inspire, and unify. As young participants interact with authors, explore diverse genres, and take part in creative activities, the foundations of a reading society are being quietly but powerfully laid. At a place where storytelling is woven into the cultural fabric, efforts to revive and strengthen reading habits among the youth carry a deeper significance. Books can be a bridge—not only between the past and present but also between people, communities, and generations. As digital noise grows louder, the quiet wisdom of books remains essential. Festivals like the one at SKICC remind us that reading is not a lost habit but a timeless tool for growth, connection and hope. Also, more such events need to be held regularly across districts to cultivate a deeper reading culture and promote literary engagement among all age groups.