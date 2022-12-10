Imran Bukhari, author of Reminiscence: the lost Autumn talks about how he got an idea of writing his first novel. The author who hails from Baramulla district of Kashmir believes that it was not a motivation but necessity to write this book.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was the motivation behind writing this book?

There are stories close to my heart and the stories, which I wanted to share with people, it was not a motivation but necessity to write, and I used to write poetry from my 10th grade.

Tell us about your latest novel, what can the readers expect from it?

Readers can expect memorable characters and satisfying twists, filled with Emotions, pain and love! There are hearth wrenching stories like Farakh who went missing in 2010, and his family struck by grief, the pain they have gone through in search of their child, the process of everyday search from one place to other. A story of a First Photographer, who was a well-known personality and about a boy who used to sell grocery items to pay for his school fees and the events he has gone through. A love story of Imran and Saba who fall in love with each other and a story of a star cricket player and his famous Cricket team.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you come up with the idea of writing this book?

I started writing this book in 2014, when I joined a Bank, as an on-job trainee for 2 months, there was not too much of work for a trainee. I started to write the daily happening in office and my hostel, where I was staying with other 40 people – and in a week I had written some 8-10 pages and that’s where it all started.

How much time did it take you to complete the book?

It took me three years to complete the book, but I was not able to complete it in terms of self-reading, editing for long and that is how it took me too long to actually complete it for publishing.

What has been your most important learning through the entire publication process?

Every now and then, the writer needs to step back and look at the content as a reader to be able to critically analyse the story. In addition, it is important to make sure that the reader feels impelled to read until the end. It has been an absolute joy, publishing my first book. I started writing this book long back, but could not publish it and this time, when I got in touch with Lieper Publications thing turn around quick & easy, here we are talking about my book. This is a dream come true and the book is receiving a good response from all around.

What are your other interests apart from writing?

I like to take photographs, cooking and exploring new places.