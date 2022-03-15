Srinagar: Two months on, Srinagar Sharjah flights are set to resume from Wednesday.

The service by Go First will run twice a week.

A cursory look at the airfare chart suggested the cost for tickets to-and-fro is affordable for the customers. A one-way trip from Srinagar to Sharjah costs Rs10,469.

Travel agents of Kashmir had called for resuming the service at Srinagar airport.

The travel agents claimed that the suspension of the service had caused a huge loss to the tourism industry. There was a huge rush of passengers in the first three months of the flight service.

The flight service was suspended in January owing to a sharp increase in COVID 19 cases.

This direct flight connecting the Valley with the UAE started on October 23 last year. It was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.