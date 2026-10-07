‘Bombay Stories’: Rahhat Kazmi’s movie breaks OTT

Srinagar, Oct 6: J&K-born award-winning filmmaker Rahhat Shah Kazmi ‘s ‘Bombay Stories’ has set the OTT on fire.

It is currently ranked number one among the Hindi movies on Jio Hotstar. It is ranked number 4 overall on the platform.

Inspired by the literary world of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto, Bombay Stories brings alive the raw, intimate and unapologetic soul of Bombay — a city of dreams, desire, loneliness, relationships and human contradictions.

“The film presents a bold exploration of human relationships and emotions, combining Manto’s distinctive social observation,” said Kazmi, who also directed and co-wrote the movie.

His contemporary cinematic language. Its intimate storytelling, performances, and treatment of complex themes have generated considerable discussion among viewers since its streaming release.

The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Mouni Roy and Anupriya Goenka in prominent roles, alongside Shoaib Nikash Shah, Sushmita Singh, Faizan Khan, Tani Deol, Monica Aggarwal and Rahhat Shah Kazmi himself, among others.

Several of the film’s characters have become talking points among viewers, with their performances and storylines sparking conversations across social media. The audience response has generated significant online interest, with netizens actively discussing the characters, relationships, and bold themes explored in the film.

From writer to producer and from actor to technical, most of the artists are from Jammu and Kashmir. The movie is produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Tariq Khan and Asiya Kazmi. Sonali Doshi, Gargi Duggal, Monika Aggarwal, Kritika Rampal, Vikas Sharma and Mohammad Antulay are the co-producers of the movie. The film is written by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and Yash Goradia.

Hailing from Surankote in the Poonch district, Rahat Kazmi, 44, comes from a family of noted Sufi poet Vilayat Ali Shah Bukhari, who had a tremendous influence in the area.

Earlier, Rahat became the first J&K-born filmmaker whose two award-winning movies made their digital debut. `Lihaaf’, a joint venture of Surankote-born filmmaker Rahat Kazmi and Oscar-winning French producer Marc Bachet of `No Man’s Land’ fame, premiered on Voot Select Film Fest. `Lihaf’ is a story based on famous Urdu writer and novelist Ismat Chughtai. `Lines’, which encapsulates the story of divided families living across the Line of Control, is a joint venture of Rahat Kazmi and famous Kashmiri television star Hina Khan. The movie also premiered at the Voot Select Film Festival.