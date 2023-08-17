SRINAGAR: Jammu Kashmir Academy of Film and Dramatic Arts (JKAFDA) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) are going to organise a seven-day acting workshop at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

An organiser said that the acting classes will start from 21st August and conclude on 27th August 2023.

The seven-day workshop will be conducted by Bollywood actor and mentor Lalit Parimoo, Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin- Mir Sarwar, filmmaker and writer Dhiraj Mishra and Kashmiri actor and director Hussein Khan.

In a statement issued here, actor Lalit Parimoo said that since he originally belongs to Kashmir, he wanted to do something for the Kashmiri youth in the field of acting. “That’s why we decided to hold the classes for them so that they can nourish their talent and get work in the film Industry,” he said.

“With the launch of J&K Film Policy, a lot of filmmakers are visiting the valley. They are always in search of local talent and I am sure that these classes will help them to fetch a role in a film,” he said.

Parimoo said that he is expecting support from the local authorities and different colleges and Universities. “We can then turn acting into a full-time course and students would not have to go out of the valley and pay hefty amounts to different colleges to study acting,” he added.

Bollywood actor Mir Sarwar said that acting classes are the gate pass to enter the film Industry. “One should definitely know the aesthetics of acting and that will surely help them in future,” he said.

Filmmaker Dhiraj Mishra said that Kashmir has a lot of talent but they need a polishing. “I would request everyone who is interested in acting to join this workshop as theatre is very important to grow,” he said.

Director Hussein Khan said that acting is a step by step process. “It takes time to learn acting. Today we are doing a seven-day workshop but tomorrow we can extend it up to three months if we get a positive response from youth,” he said.

However, organisers said that they have kept a minimum fee of Rs 1500/ per participant. “For more details they can call on 8097623944 or email us jkafda4@gmail.com,” they said.