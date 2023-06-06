Srinagar, June 6: Bollywood actor Lalit Parimoo on Tuesday said that Bollywood should look for the unexplored places of the valley for the shootings.

“We have only been shooting at places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg. I think filmmakers should look beyond these places. There is a huge beauty in Kashmir which needs to be explored,” Parimoo said on the sidelines of the press conference in a hotel in Srinagar where he was to promote his upcoming film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’.

The actor said that he was happy to see the J&K government’s film policy being launched in Kashmir. “We had earlier planned to shoot this film in Uttarakhand, then I was told about the J&K film policy and we decided to shoot it in J&K’s Bhaderwah,” he said.

He said that this film is special to him as it has been shot in J&K. “There was a time when there was a lull in the film shootings, now more films are coming to Kashmir again. It will boost tourism and bring a lot of employment to the region,” he said.

“The government has also been making the efforts and helping Bollywood to come back to the majestic valley to rekindle decades old relations,” he added.

‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’ is the story of Raj, a young man who leaves his studies halfway and embarks on a journey of self-discovery through music.

The film also features actors such as Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar, among others.

The film has been directed by Dhiraj Mishra and Raja Randeep Giri and it has been produced and lyrics by Ashok Sawhny “Sahil”.

Director Dhiraj Mishra said that in the past he shot some portions of his two movies in the Bhaderwah region- Ghalib and Alingan. “We could not shoot in Kashmir then because there was some unrest. There was no film policy concept as well but now, I am planning to shoot my next two movies in Kashmir and for which a recce is going on,” he said.

“I had earlier planned to shoot my next two movies in Uttarakhand but since my friend Lalit Parimoo Je told me about film policy then I thought of promoting J&K in the Bollywood films,” he said.

He added that they are thankful to the J&K Film Policy officials who have ensured them all the necessary support in the future.

Singer Kabul Bukhari said that he was happy to work on this project. “I got to represent my work in Bollywood and that too in a film which has been shot in J&K,” he said.

The team also released the poster of the film on the occasion.