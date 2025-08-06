Bollywood reinvents Kashmir; over 465 movies, web series, ad films shot in 5 years

Srinagar, Aug 5: Bollywood seems to have reinvented Kashmir after three decades.

Over 465 films, web series, ad films, and music videos have been shot in the region over the past five years, official sources revealed.

This cinematic revival comes in the wake of the Union Territory’s 2021 Film Policy, which has drawn strong interest from domestic and independent filmmakers across India.

According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the nodal agency overseeing filming permissions, the department receives an average of 10 applications each month from production houses.

“The film policy unveiled by the government has received an enormous response. Applications come from Bollywood, Tollywood, and independent filmmakers eager to capture Jammu and Kashmir’s scenic beauty,” said an official.

The Jammu & Kashmir Film Policy 2021 offers several incentives to attract filmmakers. These include a 10% subsidy on production costs, with an additional 25% subsidy for films that win national or international awards. A single-window clearance system, dedicated nodal officers, and location scouting assistance are also part of the package. To qualify for certain subsidies, filmmakers are encouraged to shoot in the region for at least 20 days.

However, this year’s Pahalgam terror attack cast a temporary shadow over the film industry’s momentum. The incident impacted the tourism and hospitality sectors and led to a brief pause in film shoots. Yet, the industry is slowly rebounding. Line producers from the valley reported that some crews from Bollywood and Tollywood have resumed activities in key locations like Gulmarg, Srinagar, and Pahalgam.

“While some tourist spots remain closed, there’s optimism among filmmakers. Crews have restarted location scouting and are returning to the Valley for shoots,” said Suhail Ahmad, a line producer.

Pertinently, in the last five years, many Bollywood big banners have shot their feature films in Kashmir, prominent among them include Dunki, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Singham Again, and the recent one, Emraan Hashmi’s thriller, Ground Zero.

Last month, Bollywood film-maker Raj Kumar Santoshi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and proposed a film city and, museum in Kashmir.