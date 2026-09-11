Bollywood Reconnect

Kashmir’s long association with Bollywood is entering a new chapter. Filmmakers, actors and musicians camped in the Valley for the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK). During interactions with the media, they recalled the Valley’s historic connection with Indian cinema. They also expressed hope that Kashmir will once again become a major destination for filmmaking. The Valley’s landscapes have attracted filmmakers for decades. Its culture, music and stories have also inspired generations of artists. The festival has brought Kashmir and the film industry closer again. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy recalled his association with Kashmir dating back to 1964. He said he hoped filmmakers and tourists would return to the Valley. “I hope people will come, tourists will come, filmmakers will also come to shoot films just like they used to,” he said. Sippy also looked forward to watching films by young filmmakers at IFFJK. He said India continues to have talented filmmakers making quality cinema. Another filmmaker and actor, Akbar Khan, also spoke about the role of cinema. He said films can connect people, cultures and civilisations. He called for cinema that promotes love, harmony and understanding. “Cinema is the most powerful medium that makes bridges between nations and civilisations,” Khan said. He also urged filmmakers not to distort history or promote hatred. Khan praised IFFJK and said the festival could grow into a major international event. He said Kashmir has the landscape, heritage and atmosphere to attract filmmakers from around the world. He also expressed a desire to bring Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story to Kashmir for a premiere. Actor-producer Sanjay Suri said Kashmir has many stories waiting to be told. “Cinema is a window to another world. Kashmir has so many stories,” he said. He called for workshops and greater institutional support for young filmmakers. He also suggested setting up a film school in Kashmir. Actor Vedang Raina spoke about his family roots in Rainawari. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan recalled her association with the iconic Bumro Bumro. She said she had always wanted to visit Kashmir. She also expressed a desire to return to the Valley for a concert. Spanish filmmaker and producer Anna Saura Ramon described Kashmir as a promising destination for international filmmaking. She praised its lakes, landscapes, natural light and hospitality. She also called for stronger cooperation between Indian and Spanish filmmakers. The visiting film personalities shared a common message. Kashmir’s connection with Bollywood is about more than beautiful locations. It is also about stories, music, memories and cultural ties built over decades. IFFJK has renewed that connection. The festival has brought filmmakers from India and abroad to Srinagar. It could help restore Kashmir’s place on the film map and open new opportunities for local filmmakers and artists. The festival has now concluded, but its end should not mark the end of this renewed cinematic journey. The momentum created by IFFJK needs to continue. Regular workshops, screenings and film-related events can help build a stronger cinema culture in the Valley.