Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai home

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has commited suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor was 34.

He debuted in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and was last seen in ‘Chhichhore’.

Reports state that he was found hanging in his Bandra home and was also taking treatment for depression.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle even as #SushantSinghRajput starting trending on Twitter.

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

The actor as per reports was living alone during the lockdown. His death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide.

Police reached his apartment but the reason of his death has not been revealed yet.

It is said that the actor wasn’t feeling well for a few days.

The post-mortem reports are awaited.