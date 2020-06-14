by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai home

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has commited suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor was 34.

He debuted in Bollywood with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and was last seen in ‘Chhichhore’.

 

Reports state that he was found hanging in his Bandra home and was also taking treatment for depression. 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle even as #SushantSinghRajput starting trending on Twitter.

The actor as per reports was living alone during the lockdown. His death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide.

Also Read

Police reached his apartment but the reason of his death has not been revealed yet.

It is said that the actor wasn’t feeling well for a few days.

The post-mortem reports are awaited.

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

1 comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *