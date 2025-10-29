Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi makes rare appearance in J&K Assembly

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly had a rare guest on Wednesday -a Bollywood actor. Mukesh Rishi was spotted in the Speaker’s Gallery of the legislative assembly today.

Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi was seen quietly observing the legislative session from the Speaker’s Gallery – a space usually occupied by politicians.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced in the House that Rishi was present in the Speaker’s Gallery, drawing applause from legislators across party lines.

Rishi made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Gardish and has since become a familiar face in Indian cinema, appearing in films across multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, and Tamil.