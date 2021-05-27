Body of Srinagar teenager fished out from Jhelum after six days

Srinagar: The body of a 17-year-old boy, who drowned on May 21, was fished out on Thursday morning from river Jhelum in Guzarbal area of Noorbagh in Srinagar.

Official sources said that the boy identified as Moomin Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar of Chattabal slipped and drowned in river Jhelum at Weer area of Chattabal on May 21.

They said the rescue operation was launched to retrieve his body, which continued for the last six days.

They said that today the river police retrieved the body from Jhelum near Guzarbal area of Noorbagh. Moomin was a student of class 11th.

The official sources said that the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities—(KNO)