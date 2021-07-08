Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Body of Srinagar resident fished out from Jhelum after eight days

drowning 0 e1443515805561 1

Srinagar: The body of a 50-year-old man, who got slipped into river Jhelum on July 01, was fished out on Thursday morning.

Official sources said that a 50-year-old man slipped into river Jhelum near Kalashpora on July 01.

 

His body was fished out near PC depot, Srinagar on Thursday morning by river police, they said.

They identified the deceased as Muhammad Ashraf Zala, son of Late Abdul Aziz of Kailashpora Srinagar.

They said that the body will be handed over to the family after all medico-legal formalities—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passes away
svg%3E
Next
Global Covid toll goes past four million mark
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor