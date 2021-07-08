Body of Srinagar resident fished out from Jhelum after eight days

Srinagar: The body of a 50-year-old man, who got slipped into river Jhelum on July 01, was fished out on Thursday morning.

Official sources said that a 50-year-old man slipped into river Jhelum near Kalashpora on July 01.

His body was fished out near PC depot, Srinagar on Thursday morning by river police, they said.

They identified the deceased as Muhammad Ashraf Zala, son of Late Abdul Aziz of Kailashpora Srinagar.

They said that the body will be handed over to the family after all medico-legal formalities—(KNO)