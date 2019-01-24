News
Body of Rajouri man killed in Saudi Arabia reaches home
Rajouri, Jan 24: Nearly a month after he was murdered in Saudi Arabia, the body of Rajouri man, Mohammad Khalil Mirza, was flown to his native village at the behest of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The poor family expressed gratitude to the MEA for making all arrangements to bring the body back and also thanked for highlighting the issue.
The body reached home at around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Mohammad Akram, maternal uncle of the deceased said, adding that the flight due to poor visibility could not land at Jammu airport yesterday and had returned back to Delhi. “We hired a private vehicle and today morning we reached home.”
The body reached home in a very short period of time, the family said for which they said: “We are highly thankful to MEA,” Mohd Akram. “We are also thankful for highlighting the issue.”
“We have spend Rs 50000 from New Delhi to home town Rajouri and we urge administration and government of Jammu and Kashmir to compensate the expenses as are very poor,” the family said.
The 44-year-old man from Rajouri district of Jammu division was killed after being hit with some sharp object in Saudi Arabia, his family said.
Having no means to bring the body back home, they had issued an appeal to the government of India through Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to see that the body was brought to Rajouri for last rites. “Mohammad Khalil Mirza (44) son of Haji Mohammad Azam Mirza of Malhut, Darhal, Rajouri was killed after being hit by some persons with a sharp object at Amaan area of Riyadh where he was working as a labourer,” Mohammad Amin Mirza, brother of the deceased said.
He said that the family lost contact with Khalil on December 22 last and despite best efforts, the family was unable to find his whereabouts.
“Few days back a person from Pakistan administered Kashmir called us and informed that Khalil Mirza’s body is lying in a mortuary and he his body was found with an injury in his head,” Amin said.
Soon after getting the information, they had issued the appeal to the MEA.
News
Three grenade attacks in south, north Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 25: A civilian and a policeman on Friday sustained minor injuries in two grenade attacks by suspected militants on Friday in Anantnag and Pulwama district.
A cop and a civilian were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards a vehicle of forces parked outside the General bus stand in KP road area of Anantnag on Friday afternoon.
Sources said that suspected militants after hurling the grenade, fled from the spot, after which forces fired some aerial shots.
However, the attackers managed to escape from the spot, they said.
A police official while confirming the attack said that a search operation was launched in the area immediately after the attack to nab the attackers.
He added that a cop and a civilian received minor injuries during the attack, who, later, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
In the evening, suspected militants lobbed a UBGL in Tahab area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The attack was followed by firing on 55RR Camp.
However, there was no loss of life or injury reported in the attack.
Militants also tossed a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
An official of the CRPF, as per GNS, said that the suspected militants lobbed the grenade towards the bunker of 179 BN of the paramilitary force.
The device, however, missed the target and exploded on the roadside, he said.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said that a team of police has been deputed to the site to ascertain the nature of blast.
The SSP said that there was no immediate report of any injury in the blast.
News
Teachers have key role in mobilizing voter enrollment: Div Com
Srinagar, Jan 25: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday said that higher secondary teachers can play an important role in the enrollment of young voters for education sector being the catchment area where students can be made aware about the importance of grass root democracy and exercising their franchise for the development of the nation.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks during 9th National Voters Day function which was organized by Directorate of School Education (DSEK) here at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHS) Kothi Bagh.
Khan also said that the power of vote is ultimate which will strengthen the roots of democracy.
He stressed upon the teachers to educate the students regarding importance of casting their vote adding that the students should also aware their parents, relatives, neighbors and friends about exercising their franchise which will carry forward the democratic process in Kashmir.
The Director DSEK G.N. Itoo informed that 1,28000 students were enrolled as new voters across the Kashmir Division.
He asked students to cast their vote for taking Kashmir to new heights.
Principal GGHS School also spoke on the importance of National Voters day.
Later, students presented a cultural programme on the significance of Vote.
Joint Director DSEK Abid Hussain, CEO DSEK, Teachers, students and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
News
Save the cheap shots: Omar to LS Speaker on Priyanka remark
Srinagar, Jan 25: Hitting out at Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for her comments on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political entry, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Friday said that Mahajan is the speaker of the Lok Sabha and should save the “cheap shots” when she is not occupying the Speaker’s office.
Omar took to Twitter to make his point against the veteran BJP leader: “Ma’am you are the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Can you save the cheap shots for when you no longer occupy that high office.”
Mahajan had on Thursday said that Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics is a confirmation of party president Rahul Gandhi realising that he cannot handle politics alone.
“As far as Priyanka ji is concerned, she is a good woman, but the thing is, Rahul ji has in a way accepted that he cannot handle politics alone, he has realised that. It is a big thing that he has realised it now, and that is why he has brought in Priyanka ji for help, so it is a good thing,” Mahajan had said.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi was formally given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was given the charge of Uttar Pradesh west.
Uttar Pradesh is significant to any political party’s plans if they aim to consolidate their tally in Lok Sabha as the state sends the highest number of lawmakers to the Lok Sabha.
The arithmetically strong SP-BSP alliance is seeking to significantly cut into the BJP’s tally which had won a massive 71 seats in 2014.
After Congress did not find a place in the tie-up, it announced it will go solo in the state and Priyanka’s entry into active politics from Uttar Pradesh is seen as an attempt by the party to rejuvenate its base in the state.