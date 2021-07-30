Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Body of elderly woman found in Baramulla

s 636905666154516149 killed
FILE PHOTO

Baramulla: Body of a 45-year-old woman was found in an orchard in Gutiyar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Official sources said that the body of Fareeda Begum wife of Gulzar Ahmad Mir of Gutiyar was found in the orchard.

 

They said that she had gone missing yesterday when she had gone to her orchard in Gutiyar, following which searches were launched to trace her.

“Today morning body was found in the orchard and it has been now taken to the hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of here death,” they said.

Meanwhile, Baramulla police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered case, while further investigations have also been taken up—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
44,230 new Covid-19 cases in India, active cases stay over 4-lakh mark
svg%3E
Next
‘There was a huge thud and all hell broke loose’: Villagers recount horror as cloudburst leaves trail of death and destruction in Kishtwar
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor