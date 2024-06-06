Body of Bandipora Youth Recovered from Jhelum River After Six Days

The body of a Bandipora youth, who jumped into the River Jhelum at Chattabal on June 01, has been recovered, officials said.

An official told that the body of the youth, identified as Mohd Iqbal Dar, son of Satar, a resident of Sadnara Hajin Bandipora, was found at Sangam.

He had jumped into the River Jhelum at Bharave Ghat Chattabal, Srinagar.

The police have begun an investigation, and more details are awaited.—(KNO)

