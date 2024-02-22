Blue Aadhaar For Your Child: What It Is, How to Apply And More

Aadhaar has emerged as a pivotal Know Your Customer (KYC) document within the nation, serving as a crucial prerequisite for accessing government subsidies and participating in various welfare programs. Beyond its primary role in government initiatives, Aadhaar has gained prominence as vital identity proof across diverse sectors. This is attributed to the comprehensive information it encapsulates, including citizens’ full names, permanent addresses, and dates of birth, all intricately linked to a distinctive 12-digit number assigned by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar cards are available in two distinct categories to cater to different demographics. The first category is tailored for adults, encompassing the standard Aadhaar card. Meanwhile, the second category is specifically designed for children and is referred to as ‘Baal Aadhaar.’ This specialized version allows parents the flexibility to apply for an Aadhaar card for their newborns, ensuring a seamless process for enrollment and documentation right from the early stages of a child’s life.

According to the UIDAI website, ‘Baal Aadhaar’, printed in a blue coloured letter for communicating the Aadhaar number to children under five years old, has been introduced by UIDAI. The letter informs the Aadhaar holder (parents) to update the Aadhaar details with biometrics on attaining the age of five years, failing which Aadhaar will be deactivated and will not be valid. A blue-coloured letter has been introduced to visibly distinguish the letter for children, for ease of mass communication to people to get the biometrics of their children updated on attaining the age of five years.

As per Section 3(1) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, every resident is entitled to obtain an Aadhaar number, including children, by submitting his demographic information and biometric information during the process of enrolment. For enrolment of children under 5 years old, biometric information is not collected, only demographic and photograph information is collected. The Aadhaar number of the child is linked with either of the parent’s Aadhaar.

No biometric data on the child is required for ‘Baal Aadhaar’

For children under 5 years old, no biometrics will be captured. Their UID will be processed on the basis of demographic information and a facial photograph linked to the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, an iris, and a facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15. Intimation to this effect will be mentioned in the original Aadhaar letter.

Here’s how to easily book an appointment for your child’s Aadhaar card online:

1. Head to the official website:

Visit the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website: https://uidai.gov.in/

2. Navigate to “My Aadhaar”:

Find the “My Aadhaar” section and click on “Book an Appointment.”

3. Choose “Child Aadhaar”:

Select “New Aadhaar” and enter your mobile number and the security code (captcha).

Under “Relationship with Head of Family,” choose “Child (0-5 years).”

4. Fill in Your Child’s Details:

Carefully enter your child’s information, including name, date of birth, and address.

Ensure you have the required documents: your child’s birth certificate and your own Aadhaar card.

5. Book Your Appointment:

Choose a convenient date and time at a nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Confirm your booking, and you’re all set.

Here’s how to get your child’s Aadhaar card (Blue Aadhaar) offline:

1. Find an Enrollment Center:

Visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Permanent Enrollment Center. You can locate one near you on the UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

2. Inform the officials:

Tell them you want to enroll your child for a Blue Aadhaar card.

3. Fill out the form:

Carefully complete the Aadhaar enrollment form with your child’s information.

4. Gather the documents:

Make sure you have the following documents readily available:



Your Aadhaar card: As proof of parentage.

A child’s birth certificate: As proof of birth and identity.

Your address proof: Ration card, electricity bill, etc.

Two passport-sized photos of your child: Optional, but helpful if the center’s photo service is unavailable.

5. Submit Your Application:

Hand over the completed form and all the required documents to the officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)