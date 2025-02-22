Srinagar, Feb 21: Tulip Garden, located at the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains here, is proving to be a ‘goldmine’ for the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

According to the official documents, the garden generated Rs 14.35 crore in revenue in the year 2024, an all-time high since it was first inaugurated in 2007 by then J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The documents reveal that the garden’s revenue has seen a steady increase over the years. In 2020-21, it generated Rs 2.49 crores, followed by Rs 6.70 crores in 2021-22. The revenue rose to Rs 13.46 crores in 2022-23 and reached an estimated Rs 14.35 crores in the last financial year (2023-24). This revenue was generated from entry tickets, permissions for videography, and the sale of plant material.

Notably, the Tulip Garden, a visual spectacle of vibrant colors, showcased 1.7 million flowers this year, including 73 varieties of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and other spring blooms.

The 2023-24 season witnessed an unprecedented 4.46 lakh visitors, comprising local, national, and international tourists, marking an all-time high in the garden’s history.

The Tulip Show has become a gateway for tourism in the Kashmir Valley, attracting visitors from across the globe. The event not only provides a glimpse of the region’s natural beauty but also serves as a platform for local businesses, including hotels, transport services, and handicraft vendors, to thrive.

Officials attribute the record-breaking footfall and revenue to improved infrastructure, better marketing strategies, and the growing reputation of the Tulip Garden as a must-visit destination. “The garden’s strategic location adds to its value. We are hopeful about attracting more visitors this season than last year,” said an official from the Department of Floriculture.