As the winter chill begins to wane, Kashmir Valley is preparing to welcome the arrival of spring. The season of spring usually witnesses an increase in tourist footfall from all over the country. Among the many tourist spots, the Tulip Garden in Srinagar has, over the years, become the main attraction for visitors during the spring season. Situated at the base of the Zabarwan Range, with a panoramic view of Dal Lake, the garden is set to unveil an awe-inspiring display of 1.7 million tulip bulbs this year. The addition of two new varieties, imported from the Netherlands, promises to further enrich the spectacle, adding fresh colours to an already stunning floral canvas. Apart from the tulip blooms, preparations are in full swing to enhance the experience of visitors arriving to celebrate the season’s arrival. Infrastructure at major tourist spots is being improved to ensure better accessibility and comfort. Roads leading to scenic destinations are undergoing maintenance, and facilities at popular locations are being upgraded as per government officials. The focus is on preserving the region’s natural charm while providing modern amenities that cater to the increasing number of travellers. Efforts are also being made to expand the scope of attractions by integrating new experiences that highlight the cultural and natural heritage of the valley. The tourism industry in Kashmir continues to evolve, with projects aimed at diversifying the offerings beyond its traditional appeal. Adventure tourism, including trekking, skiing, and river rafting, has gained momentum, attracting thrill-seekers looking for more than just picturesque landscapes. Heritage tourism is also receiving attention, with initiatives to restore historic sites and promote local crafts. The growing interest in ecotourism should lead to efforts to protect fragile ecosystems while allowing visitors to explore Kashmir’s rich biodiversity in a responsible manner. With spring fast approaching, anticipation is building for yet another season of vibrant colours and lively activity. The Tulip Garden, now boasting 74 varieties of tulips alongside other floral species, like daffodils and hyacinths, has established itself as a landmark that enhances Kashmir’s tourism potential. Last year’s record-breaking footfall reflected its growing appeal, and this year, expectations are even higher. The introduction of new water features and ongoing work on Project Sakura hint at an even more captivating experience in the years to come. The return of visitors in large numbers brings renewed business opportunities for local artisans, hospitality providers, and transport services. Recognising the need for better accessibility and visitor comfort, steps must be taken to improve infrastructure across key tourist locations. Roads leading to major attractions need to be widened and resurfaced to accommodate growing traffic, while clearer signage and upgraded public facilities would enhance convenience for travellers. Expanding accommodation options, particularly eco-friendly stays, would help meet the increasing demand without compromising the Valley’s natural charm. Additionally, stronger waste management efforts and stricter cleanliness measures are necessary to preserve Kashmir’s pristine environment. These improvements would not only better the visitor experience but also support the long-term sustainability of the tourism sector.