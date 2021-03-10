Block Diwas observed across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Block Diwas/Youm e Block, a part of ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme was today observed at Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Kulgam districts of Kashmir division, during which concerned District Development Commissioners (DDCs) and other officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

The Block Diwas was observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.

The DDCs on the occasion highlighted the objectives of the various governmental programmes informing the public that these schemes, campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.

AT BUDGAM: Continuing the unique initiative launched by Govt of UT of J&K relating to public interaction programme, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza in this connection today convened a public interaction programme at DC Office Complex, here.

People hailing from across the district attended the programme and put forth their issues relating to problems they are facing.

While interacting with the public, individually as well as in deputations the DDC reiterated that the aim and objective of this programme is to take a firsthand appraisal of all issues on spot at grass roots level.

Speaking on the occasion the DDC assured all deputations and individuals that whatever issues demands they have put forth and registered will be seriously taken note of.

Similar programmes under the Block Diwas Initiative were also held at SDM office Chadoora, Beerwah and Khansahab.

AT GANDERBAL: To take firsthand appraisal of public grievances and issues, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today presided over public darbar at Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat, here.

The program witnessed immense participation of locals and PRIs from all halqas of Ganderbal block, who apprised the DC about grievances and developmental needs of their respective areas.

The officers/ officials of all line departments were present on the occasion; they remained busy in registering the demands and grievances of the locals with an aim to ensure redressal of grievances in minimum possible time.

Locals put forth their issues relating to problems particularly development of roads, augmentation of drinking water supply and electricity, dearth of staff in schools, better health care facilities and other issues of public importance.

The DC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature as per the competence of concerned departments.

The DC further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments, he added.

Among others, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ACD, BDO, CMO, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings, Tehsildar Ganderbal and Officers from all other line departments besides BDC chairperson of block Ganderbal, Sarpanchs, Panchs were also present on the occasion.

Similar programmes under Block Diwas initiative were also held at identified places of the district.

AT PULWAMA: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today spent the whole day in Satoora, Tral area of Pulwama and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.

During the visit the DC was accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Tral and all District Officers.

On the occasion, the DDC appealed to people to register for Covid vaccination and be the agents in mitigation of Covid pandemic. He said vaccination is open to people of age group of above 60 and those between 45- 59 with specified Co-morbidities.

He added that registration Counter for Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), JK – Sehat Scheme and help desks for COVID vaccination has been introduced in block Diwas at all designated locations in Pulwama

During the Public hearing various delegations, individuals, deputations from Panchayats apprised the DDC about the issues pertaining to the different government departments.

The delegations also raised the issues regarding the provision of various services like revenue extracts, domicile certificates, caste certificates, dependency certificates, registration for various individual benefit schemes including social Security schemes for Old age pensions, handicap pensions, scholarships and submitted memorandum of demands pertaining to their respective Panchayat Halqas.

Block Divas was held also held in block Pulwama and Pampore where detailed discussion was held regarding different development projects besides issues being faced by the common masses of different panchayats, where designated officers including ADC Awantipora and ADC Pulwama besides other district and sectoral officers listened to the demands and issues of the people.

On the occasion, many grievances were solved on the spot and rest were forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt redress through an established tracking system.

The DDC and other designated officers at various blocks gave patient hearing and assured timely redressal of the genuine grievances, whereas on spot directions were also passed for the redressal of the genuine demands raised by the people.

Moreover, the departmental functionaries also visited their respective jurisdictions to listen to the grievances of the general public, and held awareness programmes to highlight the individual beneficiary schemes in coming days.

AT BARAMULLA: As part of the weekly Block Divas initiative of the government, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today paid visit to Tangmarg where he chaired a public grievance camp and listened various issues and demands meant for the overall welfare and development of the area.

At the beginning, SDM Tangmarg presented the valedictory address wherein he presented a brief profile of Tangmarg region and gave an appraisal of progress cum performance achieved in various sectors in the area.

On the occasion, the PRIs and other prominent stakeholders highlighted the grievances and sought their timely redressal. The demands/issues that were highlighted in the programme include completion of mini-secretariat at Tangmarg, initiation of SRTC bus service from Tangmarg to Gulmarg, repairment of roads, upgradation of basic infrastructure in health institutions and other matters of vital public significance.

The DC gave a patient hearing and assured that all their issues and demands shall be taken with the concerned authorities for their timely redressal.

He urged upon the people to cooperate with the administration in carrying out the Covid-19 vaccination programme smoothly and successfully and follow all the requisite guidelines that shall be issued by the authorities.

He also urged upon the PRIs to educate people at grass roots level as they constitute prominent stakeholders of the society. He also emphasized upon the people to come forward and reap the benefits of various welfare schemes especially the recently launched PM- Ayushman Bharat (SEHAT) Scheme and get enrolled for the issuance of Golden Cards that are necessary to get the benefits.

The DC added that administration is exploring possibilities for establishing community gym centres in every block as the physical activity helps one to come out from some health issues like hypertension, stress, anxiety etc.

Bupinder Kumar also said that the administration is keen to streamline public service delivery and added that various developmental works are being identified and subsequently approved for their execution.

Meanwhile, the DC issued on-spot directions to various concerned officers with regard to the redressal of some issues and demands for which the people expressed gratitude to the administration.

BDC Chairpersons, officers from Jal Shakti, RDD, PDD, PMGSY, R&B, Health among other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Later, the DC distributed some Golden Cards, domicile certificates, income certificates, category certificates and other important documents among the beneficiaries.

AT BANDIPORA: Continuing with Block Divas initiative of the Lieutenant Governors Administration, special public grievance redressal camps were held across Bandipora district on Wednesday to get the first hand appraisal of the issues faced by the public.

The public interaction programme witnessed huge participation of locals who were enthusiastic about presenting the issues of the area before the District administration teams.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad attended the Public Darbar of Bonakoot Block and gave patient hearing to all issues put forth and took spot decisions for Speedy action.

Besides members of District Development Council, Block Development Chairmen and other members of Panchayat Raj Institutions, Joint Director Planning, ACD, CEO, CMO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), BDO Bonakoot Nowshad Ahmad and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

Among other issues raised during the programme include development of Authwatto village as a tourist destination, improvement and macadamization of circular road- Ahamsharief -Authwatto – Panaar – Bonakoot, availability of pure drinking water and ration, availability of subject teachers in schools, completion of incomplete SSA buildings, Solid Waste Management in Panchayats, renovation of water bodies, macadamization of roads and filling of potholes.

Responding to the grievances and issues flagged during the Block Diwas, the DC Bandipora constituted a 7-member committee of officers to be headed by Joint Director Planning that shall visit Chandaji area and ascertain the facts of laying of PDD network and PMGSY road issue besides other issues.

He also directed the Ex. Engineers of PMGSY and PDD Bandipora to furnish the details of the works being executed by the departments and contractors involved for construction of road and laying of power network along with full scheme details.

While responding to other grievances, the DC said the administration is pushing hard to develop Authwatto as a tourist destination and put in place all the required facilities besides taking steps to attract more tourists to the place. He said that steps are being taken to improve the education sector in the Bonakoot block.

He urged Panchayats to impose a ban on polythene to ensure minimum use of plastic and asked them to ensure proper collection of waste through Panchayat Committees.

He called for identification of landfill sites in each block and Panchayat by BDOs in consultation with the Revenue Department.

The DC also called for adopting zero tolerance against encroachment of water bodies and instructed revenue and Irrigation and Flood Control Deptt to ensure removal of encroachments.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Bashir Ahmad Lone attended the Block Diwas at Dak Bunglow Sumbal, where he heard the public grievances.

AT KUPWARA: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din today stressed upon the officers for prioritizing developmental works so that benefits could percolate down to the people in a time bound manner. He also urged upon the people to frame the list of demands in such a way that most important works could be taken up in hand for development.

The DDC said this while addressing a Mega Block Divas (Youm-e-Block) event at Tehsil Headquarter Drugmulla today.

BDC Chairperson, Madam Shaheena, District Officers, besides, PRIs and a large number of people attended the Block Divas.

The DDC said that the demands raised by the public at Drugmulla shall be resolved in a time bound manner particularly renovation/ repair of Lal Khul, augmentation of power and water supply schemes.

He said that the demand of Administrative/Revenue Complex at Drugmulla is a priority for which proposal shall be submitted to the Government for early disposal.

The DDC, on the occasion, distributed Golden Cards among various beneficiaries, prepared through CSC Kupwara.

During the Block Divas function, people from different walks of life including PRIs, senior citizens and traders put forth various demands including upgradation of Girls High School Drugmulla, repairing of Lal Khul, detachment of attached staff of PHC Drugmulla, construction of footpaths for PHC and local schools, establishment of timber sale depot and timely issuance of Golden Cards.

Various District Officers spoke on the occasion and gave detailed information regarding their departmental schemes.

Mega Block Divas was also held at Rajwar Handwara, and presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir.

At Sogam, Mega Block Divas was held under the chairmanship of Sub Divisional Magistrate Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat. While another Mega Block Divas was held at Tangdar by the sub divisional administration Tangdar.

Meanwhile, Block Divas and Public Darbar programmes were held at all block headquarters of district Kupwara in which PRIs and people participated in large numbers and registered their demands for developmental issues.

AT KULGAM: The District Administration Kulgam today organised Mega Block Diwas at 3 blocks viz Devsar, Kulgam and D. H. Pora blocks of the district to take appraisal of the peoples issues, grievances and demands.

On the occasion, officers and officials from line departments listened to public issues, grievances and demands for their timely redressal.

Meanwhile to take first hand appraisal of public grievances and demands, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, remained available at Town Hall Kulgam where he listened to grievances and issues of people for redressal.

People from various areas including Qaimoo, Behibagh, Frisal, Pombay, Kulgam and other areas apprised the Deputy Commissioner about various issues and put forth their demand for redressal.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the main objective of the programme is to mitigate the issues and grievances of the people. He directed the officers and officials of all departments to remain available for public all times to mitigate the issues of the public on priority.

The DC also urged upon the people for strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The officers were also directed to intensify IEC activities to make people aware about various schemes so that they can avail benefits of these schemes.

Present on the occasion were, ACD, Dy SP HQ, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Tehsildar, BMO, BDOs, LDM and other officers besides PRI members and a large number of general public participated in the programme.