Blind couple beats 8-year-old blind girl to death; court frames murder charges

In a bizarre case, a blind couple in Delhi has been accused of beating a blind minor girl to death for not studying.

Last week, a court in Delhi framed murder charges against Mohammad Khalid and Reena for allegedly murdering the 8-year-old girl they had brought home to look after them.

As per reports, Additional Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt framed charges against the accused stating that “there is sufficient prima facie evidence” to show that the accused persons “committed murder” of the minor girl “by inflicting 15 injuries on her body”.

On May 7, 2020, the police received a complaint from a neighbour, alleging that the couple would beat up the girl, the reports added.

Khalid and Reena, both visually impaired, had been living together for six years. Reena had brought the 8-year-old to Delhi from her relative’s place to look after her.

The complainant in the case alleged that the accused used to beat up the child for not studying. On May 6, around 11:30 PM, the complainant heard the girl scream when he called Khalid. The complainant claimed that he heard the girl cry over the phone, apologising and promising to study hard. Later, she became unconscious and was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

The prosecution alleged that accused Khalid, along with accused Reena, “intentionally and mercilessly killed minor” by tying her with ropes striking her with a baton multiple times because she was not interested in studies.

As per the postmortem report, the cause of death was “shock and haemorrhage, consequent upon blunt force injury to chest, abdomen, both upper and lower limbs.”