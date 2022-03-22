Blessing Muzarabani is set to become the first Zimbabwe player to feature in IPL after eight years.

There is no official hearings from either IPL or the franchise but it can be understood that Muzarabani will be the replacement for England pacer Mark Wood, who suffered an elbow injury in the first Test between West Indies and England in Antigua.

On late Monday night, the Indian embassy in Zimbabwe uploaded a picture of the ambassador with Muzarabani and mentioned that the Zimbabwe national player is leaving for India to play for Lucknow Super Giants.

“Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best,” India in Zimbabwe tweeted.

Blessing in PSL

Muzarabani celebrated the major title of his career after inspiring the Multan Sultans to the Pakistan Super League title last year.

The tall fast bowler was impressive with ball in hand after picking up two wickets for 26 runs in four overs as the Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs to win the Pakistan Super League in the final played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the two wickets he took, Muzarabani also made it very difficult for the opponents to score after finishing the match with an economy rate of 6.5 runs an over, the best by a Sultans bowler.

Muzurbani, who has picked 25 wickets from 21 T20 International fixtures at an economy rate of 8, can become the first Zimbabwe player to play in the IPL after a span of eight years.

Former Zimbabwe player Brendan Taylor was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad in IPL 2014 but never played a single match for the Orange Army. He was subsequently released ahead of IPL 2015.

Ray Price (Mumbai Indians) and Tatenda Taibu (Kolkata Knight Riders) are the other Zimbabwe players who have participated in the IPL.