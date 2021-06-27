Blasts inside Air Force Station in Jammu, no casualty reported

Jammu: Two explosions within a gap of five minutes rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The Indian Air Force’s Media Co-ordination Centre (IAF—MCC) alerted the base of the incident, sources said no major damage was reported in the initial assessment.

Jammu based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand confirmed the explosion.

“There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment.Investigation is on and further details are awaited,” he added. Jammu airport is not a civil airport.